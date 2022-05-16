Newcastle United will host Arsenal today in English Premier League play. Newcastle is currently in 14th place in the standings with 43 points. Arsenal is in fifth place with 66 points.

How to Watch Newcastle United vs. Arsenal Today:

Match Date: May 16, 2022

Match Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: USA Network

In its last five games, Newcastle has won three games and lost two. In its most recent outing, Newcastle lost a 5-0 game to Manchester City. Raheem Sterling scored for Man City only 19' into the game. Aymeric Laporte added to Man City's lead at the 38' mark and Rodri made it 3-0 at 61'. Phil Foden added another at the 90' mark and Sterling scored his second goal of the day at 90+3'.

In Arsenal's most recent game, the team fell 3-0 to Tottenham. Harry Kane gave Tottenham the lead on a penalty kick at the 22' mark. Kane scored again at the 37' mark to extend the lead. A goal from Son Heung-min just after halftime allowed Tottenham to walk away with three points while Arsenal went home empty-handed.

With the season winding down and only five games remaining, Newcastle will need to start making moves in the league to get into a playoff position.

