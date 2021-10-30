Skip to main content
    • October 30, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Newcastle United vs. Chelsea: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Premier League leader Chelsea looks set to continue their winning ways at Newcastle, but the absence of two key attackers could unsettle the club's rhythm.
    Author:

    Newcastle’s search for its first win of the Premier League season continues at home against league leader Chelsea in Week 10.

    Newcastle United had been forecast for success after their takeover by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, but progress has been slow so far, with an 0-4-5 league record.

    How to Watch Newcastle vs. Chelsea Today:

    Game Date: Oct. 30, 2021

    Game Time: 10 a.m. ET

    TV: USA Network

    Live Stream: You can stream the match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Chelsea is seeking back-to-back wins at St. James' Park for the first time since 2008-09.

    Manager Thomas Tuchel has led Chelsea to three straight home wins in the club's last three matches, including a dominant 7–0 victory against Norwich City a week ago.

    Even with many top players absent, Chelsea beat Southampton on penalties Tuesday in the EFL Cup's Round of 16. Both Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner look likely to miss the trip to Newcastle as well.

    Christian Pulisic, Andreas Christensen, N'Golo Kante and Cesar Azpilicueta have each returned to training and could make their way back into the Chelsea lineup.

    Newcastle manager Steve Bruce was fired earlier in October, but interim manager Graeme Jones led the team to a 1–1 draw at Crystal Palace last week.

    Paraguayan playmaker Miguel Almirón was benched for the trip to Selhurst Park but could earn his first start in almost a month against Chelsea.

    Jonjo Shelvey is also pushing to return to the lineup after serving a one-match suspension, while goalkeeper Martin Dúbravka could be ready to return between the posts.

    Chelsea emerged as 2–0 victors when they visited St. James’ Park last November. The club will aim for a similar result Saturday even without Lukaku and Werner.

    How To Watch

    October
    30
    2021

    Newcastle United vs. Chelsea

    TV CHANNEL: USA Network
    Time
    10:00
    AM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Chelsea
    Premier League

    How to Watch Newcastle United vs. Chelsea

    10 seconds ago
    Liverpool
    Premier League

    How to Watch Liverpool at Brighton

    10 seconds ago
    Maryland Soccer
    Serie A

    How to Watch Atalanta vs. Lazio

    1 hour ago
    Oct 27, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) has words with Oklahoma City Thunder forward Darius Bazley (7) after scoring a basket during the second half at Paycom Center. Oklahoma City won 123-115. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Houston Rockets vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/31/2021

    2 hours ago
    Arsenal
    Premier League

    How to Watch Leicester City vs Arsenal

    2 hours ago
    Oct 27, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) goes up for a basket as Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) defends the shot during the first quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Los Angeles Lakers vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/31/2021

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_14051308
    UFC

    How to Watch UFC 267: Blachowicz vs. Teixeira

    9 hours ago
    Florida Gators Volleyball
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch Washington at USC in Women's College Volleyball

    11 hours ago
    USATSI_17041330
    NBA

    How to Watch Cavaliers at Lakers

    11 hours ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy