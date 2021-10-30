How to Watch Newcastle United vs. Chelsea

Premier League leader Chelsea looks set to continue their winning ways at Newcastle, but the absence of two key attackers could unsettle the club's rhythm.

Newcastle’s search for its first win of the Premier League season continues at home against league leader Chelsea in Week 10.

Newcastle United had been forecast for success after their takeover by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, but progress has been slow so far, with an 0-4-5 league record.

How to Watch Newcastle vs. Chelsea Today:

Game Date: Oct. 30, 2021

Game Time: 10 a.m. ET

TV: USA Network

Live Stream: You can stream the match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Chelsea is seeking back-to-back wins at St. James' Park for the first time since 2008-09.

Manager Thomas Tuchel has led Chelsea to three straight home wins in the club's last three matches, including a dominant 7–0 victory against Norwich City a week ago.

Even with many top players absent, Chelsea beat Southampton on penalties Tuesday in the EFL Cup's Round of 16. Both Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner look likely to miss the trip to Newcastle as well.

Christian Pulisic, Andreas Christensen, N'Golo Kante and Cesar Azpilicueta have each returned to training and could make their way back into the Chelsea lineup.

Newcastle manager Steve Bruce was fired earlier in October, but interim manager Graeme Jones led the team to a 1–1 draw at Crystal Palace last week.

Paraguayan playmaker Miguel Almirón was benched for the trip to Selhurst Park but could earn his first start in almost a month against Chelsea.

Jonjo Shelvey is also pushing to return to the lineup after serving a one-match suspension, while goalkeeper Martin Dúbravka could be ready to return between the posts.

Chelsea emerged as 2–0 victors when they visited St. James’ Park last November. The club will aim for a similar result Saturday even without Lukaku and Werner.