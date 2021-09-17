Newcastle United and Leeds United both enter their meeting Friday looking for their first win of the Premier League season.

Newcastle United have lost three of their first four matches in the Premier League season heading into Friday's match against Leeds United. The fourth ended in a 2-2 draw against Southampton.

Leeds United have not fared much better, with two losses and two draws through their first four matches.

How to Watch Newcastle United vs. Leeds United:

Game Date: Sept. 17, 2021

Game Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Network

Live stream Newcastle United vs. Leeds United on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

As a result, Newcastle sits at 19th in the 20-team league and Leeds at 17th, so both squads enter this week's match facing pressure to get a first win.

Both clubs have a minus-seven goal differential. Newcastle has conceded 12 goals, Leeds 11 through the early season.

Newcastle is coming off a 4-1 loss at the hands of Manchester United last Saturday. Spanish defender Javier Manquillo scored Newcastle's only goal of the match.

Leeds has also faced Manchester United this campaign. The club lost 5-1 in the Aug. 14 season opener. Leeds was shut out 3-0 by Liverpool in its last match. Belgian defender Pascal Struijk received a red card in that loss, so he will not be available against Newcastle.