Newcastle United will try to pick up its second win in a row after breaking its three game losing streak

Newcastle and Leicester City will meet this Easter Sunday in English Premier League play. Newcastle is currently in 15th with 34 points. Leicester City is sitting in ninth place with 40 points.

How to Watch Newcastle United vs. Leicester City Today:

Match Date: April 17, 2022

Match Time: 9:15 a.m. ET

TV: USA Network

Newcastle has picked up two wins and three losses in its last five league matches. Most recently, Newcastle knocked off Wolverhampton in a tight 1-0 game. Chris Wood scored for Newcastle in the 72nd minute on a penalty kick following a Wolverhampton foul by goalkeeper Jose Sa.

Beating Wolverhampton helped to settle any nerves Newcastle may have been feeling about the possibility of relegation. The three points the team picked up in the win moved them up far enough in the standings that they no longer need to be concerned about being sent down.

Leicester City is sitting in a great position in the standings having won three games, losing one and tied one in its last five EPL outings. In its last league game, Leicester City beat Crystal Palace in a close 2-1 victory. Leicester City found the net twice in the first half to go into the locker room with the lead. Crystal Palace scored in the 66', but the team wasn't able to tie it up.

Both teams will be looking to improve their spot in the league standings in today's game so it should be a great game for fans.

