How to Watch Newcastle United vs. Liverpool: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Liverpool chases the top of the English Premier League table as they travel to Newcastle United on Saturday.

Having been unseated atop the Premier League table, Liverpool trails Manchester City by one point with five matches to play. Coming off of a thrilling 2-0 UEFA Champions League win over Villarreal on Wednesday, manager Jürgen Klopp turns his squad's attention back to the race for the domestic title where they are unbeaten in 2022 for a span of 14 matches. Newcastle United has pieced together a healthy winning streak of their own, meanwhile, capturing four consecutive wins.

How to Watch Newcastle United vs. Liverpool:

Match Date: April 30, 2022

Match Time: 7:30 a.m. ET

TV: USA Network

Live stream the Newcastle United vs. Liverpool match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Reds feature the league's leading goal scorer Mo Salah, who holds a five-goal advantage over Cristiano Ronaldo. He also leads the league in assists and is on the cusp of achieving something no Liverpool player has ever done: Salah has both scored and assisted in the same game six times this season and if he were to replicate the feat, he will become the first Liverpool player to accomplish the task in seven EPL matches.

Newcastle United has won each of their last four Premier League contests, keeping three clean sheets in that run. The Magpies haven’t won five consecutive Premier League matches since November 2014, a run that included a 1-0 home win against Liverpool.

Liverpool is unbeaten against Newcastle United since that November 2014 loss, a span of 12 matches, and has four consecutive away results. Only once have they gone five league contests without defeat at St James’ Park, doing so between September 1961 and May 1969.

How To Watch

April
30
2022

Newcastle United vs. Liverpool

TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
7:30
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Soccer

