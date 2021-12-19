Callum Wilson and the No. 19 ranked Newcastle match up against Raheem Sterling and the No. 1 ranked Manchester City on Sunday morning.

Newcastle United is currently ranked No. 19 in the Premier League and one of the three teams eligible for relegation. They are one point behind Burnely and three points behind Watford, which would get them out of relegation territory.

How to Watch Newcastle United at Manchester City Today:



Game Date: Dec. 19, 2021

Game Time: 9:10 a.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

Live stream the Newcastle United at Manchester City game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Newcastle is led by Callum Wilson who has six goals on 10 shots on goal.

Manchester City is the No. 1 ranked team in the Premier League. They are 13-2-2 on the season with 41 points and a +31 goal differential.

Man City ranks No. 1 in shots with 228 and No. 2 in goals scored with 40. They also rank No. 3 in assists with 25. Their offense is stellar and their defense is that way too. For that reason, they rank No. 20 in saves because the ball never gets back to the goalkeeper.

Like expected, Man City is projected to win this game by a spread of -3. Their money line is -550. Newcastle United's money line is +1250, and the draw is +650. The total Over/Under goals scored in this game is 3.5.

Regional restrictions may apply.