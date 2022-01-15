How to Watch Newcastle United vs. Watford

Two teams at risk of Premier League relegation do battle as Newcastle United put their new signings on show against Watford.

Watford is hoping to avoid extending its worst-ever losing streak in the Premier League era when it visits Newcastle on Saturday for an early six-pointer between relegation rivals.

The 17th-place Hornets have lost their last six straight league games (seven in all competitions) but can put some space between them and the bottom three with their first win at St. James’ Park since 2017.

How to Watch Newcastle vs. Watford Today

Game Date: Jan. 15, 2022

Game Time: 10 a.m. ET

TV: USA Network

Live Stream: You can stream Newcastle vs. Watford on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Eddie Howe’s saviour act perhaps hasn’t been as productive as Newcastle fans will have hoped when he replaced predecessor Steve Bruce at the start of November.

On the one hand, he brought the club its first win of the season when it beat one of his former clubs, Burnley, at the beginning of December.

But on the other, the Magpies have still earned only six points from a possible 24 since he came to the northeast—or 0.75 points per game, which is still an improvement on Bruce’s average of 0.45 PPG this term prior to his departure.

Newcastle are without a win in its last five outings across all competitions, though there are positives to be taken given it drew 1-1 at home to Manchester United in its last league game.

There’s a buzz about St. James’ Park, too, given the game against Watford could bring debuts for their new January signings, striker Chris Wood ($34m) and right-back Kieran Trippier ($19m):

The Magpies were in need of a forward signing after Callum Wilson was sidelined for two months with a calf injury, while Federico Fernandez, Jamal Lewis and Isaac Hayden are also out of action.

Claudio Ranieri has around a dozen players unavailable for the trip north, with star winger Ismaila Sarr away at the Africa Cup of Nations, as are Imran Louza, Adam Masina and William Troost-Ekong.

The Italian recently confirmed the quartet of Christian Kabasele, Ben Foster, Emmanuel Dennis and Kiko Femenia are back in training following injuries, though it’s uncertain whether any will be fit to face Newcastle.

To heap further misery on relegation-threatened Watford, Danny Rose looks certain not to face his former club following word he’s fallen out with Ranieri and will leave Vicarage Road this month.

Regional restrictions may apply.