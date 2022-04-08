Skip to main content

How to Watch Newcastle United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

No. 15 Newcastle takes on No. 8 Wolverhampton in Premier League soccer on Friday.

With just six games remaining in the regular season, Newcastle continues to be unimpressive. It sits at just No. 15 in the league, but with so few games left, it is really safe from relegation territory.

How to Watch Newcastle United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers today:

Game Date: April 8, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: USA Network

Live stream Newcastle United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

Newcastle is just playing this season out looking towards the next.

It has a total of 31 points, but the losses aren't helping raise that category. In its most recent game, Newcastle lost to Tottenham 5-1 with its lone goal coming from Fabian Schär.

Wolverhampton is 15-12-4 this season with just over a handful of games remaining. It beat Aston Villa in its last contest 2-1 on goals from Jonny and Ashley Young.

Wolverhampton ranks No. 14 in the league in goals scored and No. 18 in assists which isn't impressive for the No. 8 team in the league table. 

However, it does rank No. 5 in saves, which might have something to do with that.

Despite the vast difference in standing positions, this is projected to be a tight race. The favorability lies slightly with Newcastle with a spread of -1 goal. However, there are only projected to be 2.5 goals.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
8
2022

Newcastle United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
3:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)


