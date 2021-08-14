How to Watch Norwich City vs. Liverpool

Get ready for a fixture that tends to produce goal-fests more often than not.

Liverpool faces a season of boundless possibilities as it prepares to welcome promoted Norwich City back to the Premier League on Saturday.

The Reds are desperate to improve after following up the title-winning campaign of 2019-20 with a disappointing third last term, and the Canaries could prove the perfect prey in Week 1.

Jürgen Klopp’s side emerged as 1-0 victors when these teams last met at Carrow Road in February 2020, but the pair have averaged five goals per game across their last eight encounters.

That includes a nine-goal showcase when Adam Lallana struck late to secure a 5-4 victory at Norwich in January 2016, with Liverpool winning in its past seven trips to Carrow Road.

The Merseysiders haven’t moved mountains in the transfer market this summer, but the transfers that have taken place have been meaningful.

Klopp’s midfield will have a new look after Georginio Wijnaldum left to join Paris Saint-Germain on a free, while the club spent nearly $50 million to sign RB Leipzig centre-back Ibrahima Konate.

As exciting as that signing is, fans will be just as eager to see Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez back in a pairing after they each missed most of last season due to knee injuries:

Norwich’s bounce-back promotion to England’s top flight came after it won the Championship for the second time in three seasons, this time even more convincingly than in 2018-19.

The Norfolk outfit kept the faith in manager Daniel Farke—the man who oversaw its relegation as last-place finishers in 2020, when it finished with just 21 points—and have been justly rewarded.

Unlike that season, the club has opened its checkbook to land a number of more meaningful signings to improve this season’s prospects.

The club moved early this summer to add Werder Bremen winger Milot Rashica for a new club-record fee of $13 million, while United States striker Josh Sargent followed in a deal valued at $11 million:

Farke will hope the Werder connection yields a positive result for the pair in East Anglia, although it may be asking a lot for either to do much damage against a giant of Liverpool’s level.

