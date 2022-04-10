Skip to main content

How to Watch Norwich City vs. Burnley: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Norwich City appears destined for the Premier League drop but will look to provide a late spark against fellow relegation candidates Burnley.

As if their campaign hadn’t reached that point already, Norwich City needs to spark some winning form at home to Burnley on Sunday if they’re to have any hope of preserving their Premier League status.

The Canaries remain bottom of the table and seven points adrift of safety as things stand, while Burnley are bound to be buoyant on the back of one of their biggest wins so far this season.

How to Watch Norwich City vs. Burnley Today

Game Date: April 10, 2022

Game Time: 9 a.m. ET

TV: USA Network

Live Stream: You can stream Norwich vs. Burnley on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

It’s long been foreshadowed that it’s a matter of when, not if Norwich’s drop back to the Championship would be confirmed, having won just four of their 30 games so far this term.

Sean Dyche’s Clarets have recorded the same number of victories and yet look a lot more capable of staying up, particularly after fighting back to beat relegation rivals Everton 3-2 in midweek:

Maxwel Cornet’s 85th-minute winner took maximum spoils after two Richarlison penalties looked as though they had steered the Toffees to victory, only for Frank Lampard’s men to succumb late on.

Burnley are accustomed to battling against the drop under Dyche’s command and have the opportunity to double their number of away league wins so far this season come Sunday.

Only Watford (seven) have collected fewer points at home this term than Norwich (nine), and the great escape looks increasingly more like mission impossible for manager Dean Smith.

Burnley emerged as 2-0 winners the last time they traveled to Carrow Road, and a full decade has passed since thy suffered a 4-1 hammering at the ground in the FA Cup’s third round.

Norwich still have the likes of Josh Sargent, Ozan Kabak and Adam Idah out of commission ahead of Week 31, while Przemyslaw Placheta, Lukas Rupp and Max Aarons will each undergo late fitness tests.

Ben Mee remains out for Burnley but should again be replaced by Nathan Collins, who scored his maiden Burnley goal en route to the recent win over Everton.

