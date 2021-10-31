Skip to main content
    • October 31, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Norwich City vs. Leeds United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Neither Norwich City nor Leeds have had the Premier League start they sought, but three points at Carrow Road could be the turning point for either side.
    Second season syndrome has hampered Leeds United so far this Premier League campaign, but a trip to basement-dwellers Norwich City on Sunday promises the opportunity to climb.

    Marcelo Bielsa’s men sit one place above the relegation zone ahead of the trip to Carrow Road in Week 10, which they hope will be the stage for their first away win of the season.

    How to Watch Norwich vs. Leeds Today:

    Match Date: Oct. 31, 2021

    Match Time: 10 a.m. ET

    TV: NBCSN

    Live Stream Norwich vs. Leeds on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Daniel Farke’s situation has grown increasingly desperate in Norfolk, with Norwich at serous risk of repeating another 20th-place finish after failing to contend in its 2019-20 top-flight campaign.

    Sporting director Stuart Webber has insisted this term is different, however, and recently pleaded with supporters to not lose faith despite some of the dismal displays they’ve seen to date.

    The Canaries have scored just twice in nine outings so far this season and shipped a Premier League high of 23 goals, failing to find the back of the net in each of their last five outings.

    It’s worth noting Norwich leaked roughly a third of those goals in last weekend’s 7-0 decimation at the hands of leaders Chelsea, a result Bielsa will lean on for inspiration in East Anglia.

    Speaking of inspiration, Leeds have high hopes talismanic winger Raphinha will be back with the squad for Sunday after recovering from the injury he suffered in last week’s 1-1 draw at home to Wolves.

    The Brazil international continues to stand out among his teammates at Elland Road, and his impetus in attack will be required with striker Patrick Bamford still out of contention.

    Norwich center-back Ben Gibson was dismissed in last week’s loss at Chelsea and will begin his suspension on Sunday, though Blues loanee Billy Gilmour will be back after he was ineligible for that game.

    Speculation abounds as to why midfield magician Todd Cantwell hasn’t been featured in Norwich’s last five matches, and it remains uncertain as to whether he’ll be restored to face Leeds.

    This will be the first time these teams have met since they were both Championship outfits in February 2019, with both teams looking like early contenders to return to the second tier come May.

