How to Watch Norwich City vs Manchester City: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The No. 18 team trying to get out of relegation territory takes on the No. 1 team in the Premier League on Saturday morning when Norwich City faces Manchester City.

Norwich City is the No. 18 ranked team in the Premier League, but don't mistake that ranking as an easy game for Manchester City. Norwich City is the first team in relegation territory right now. 

It has 17 points and is one point away from getting out of relegation as Newcastle United has 18 points. This is a huge game towards that step if Norwich can somehow find a way to pull out the upset in this game.

Game Date: Feb. 12, 2022

Game Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Norwich is going to be facing a mountain as Manchester City is the No. 1 team in the league. It is 19-2-3 with 60 points. It is 12 points ahead of the No. 2 team Liverpool.

City is ranked No. 2 in goals scored with 57 goals, No. 2 in assists with 35 and No. 1 in shots with 306 on the season. 

The team is led by Riyad Mahrez and Raheem Sterling who both have seven goals apiece this season. Sterling adds one assist and Mahrez adds four assists on a combined 56 shots. 

Manchester City is projected to win this game by a favored spread of -2 goals and a money line of -600. Norwich's money line is +1700 and the draw is +625. The total goals Over/Under is projected at 3.5 goals.

