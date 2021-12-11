Skip to main content
    •
    December 11, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Norwich City at Manchester United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Cristiano Ronaldo and the No. 6 ranked Manchester United take on Teemu Pukki and Norwich City on Saturday.
    Author:

    Manchester United was in the headlines quite a bit with the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo. However, their season hasn’t been in the same limelight. They have 24 points on a 7-3-5 and rank No. 6 in the league.

    Norwich City’s season has been even worse. They are currently ranked last in the league and are up for relegation with only 10 points and a minus-23 goal differential. They are 2-4-9 this season.

    How to Watch Norwich City at Manchester United Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 11, 2021

    Game Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

    TV: NBC

    Live stream the Norwich City at Manchester United game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Norwich City’s forward Teemu Pukki is by far the team's best scorer. He has five goals on 11 shots on goal. No other member of the team has more than one goal scored on the year. They rank last in goals scored, shots and assists.

    Manchester United ranks No. 5 in goals scored with 25 with a large part in thanks to Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandesm who have 11 goals combined. They also rank No. 3 in assists on goals, and No. 4 in total shots on goal.

    Manchester United is projected to win this game by a favored spread of -1 so it is supposed to be a close game. Their money line is -225 while Norwich’s is +550. The total over/under goals scored in this contest is 2.5 goals which is average.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    11
    2021

    Norwich City at Manchester United

    TV CHANNEL: NBC
    Time
    12:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Manchester United Bruno Fernandes
    Soccer

    Norwich City vs. Manchester United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Manchester United Bruno Fernandes
    Premier League

    How to Watch Norwich City at Manchester United

    2 minutes ago
    HS Football Fans
    High School Football

    How to Watch NCHSAA Class 1A Championship: Mitchell vs. Tarboro

    32 minutes ago
    syracuse
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Syracuse at Georgetown

    32 minutes ago
    Football Fans
    College Football

    How to Watch East Tennessee State at North Dakota State in FCS Football Quarterfinals

    32 minutes ago
    byu basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch BYU at Creighton

    32 minutes ago
    wisconsin basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Wisconsin at Ohio State

    32 minutes ago
    louisiana tech
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Louisiana at Louisiana Tech

    32 minutes ago
    Nov 16, 2021; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Creighton Bluejays forward Ryan Hawkins (44) reacts after scoring against the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the first half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    BYU vs. Creighton: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

    32 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy