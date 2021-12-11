Cristiano Ronaldo and the No. 6 ranked Manchester United take on Teemu Pukki and Norwich City on Saturday.

Manchester United was in the headlines quite a bit with the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo. However, their season hasn’t been in the same limelight. They have 24 points on a 7-3-5 and rank No. 6 in the league.

Norwich City’s season has been even worse. They are currently ranked last in the league and are up for relegation with only 10 points and a minus-23 goal differential. They are 2-4-9 this season.

How to Watch Norwich City at Manchester United Today:



Game Date: Dec. 11, 2021

Game Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Norwich City’s forward Teemu Pukki is by far the team's best scorer. He has five goals on 11 shots on goal. No other member of the team has more than one goal scored on the year. They rank last in goals scored, shots and assists.

Manchester United ranks No. 5 in goals scored with 25 with a large part in thanks to Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandesm who have 11 goals combined. They also rank No. 3 in assists on goals, and No. 4 in total shots on goal.

Manchester United is projected to win this game by a favored spread of -1 so it is supposed to be a close game. Their money line is -225 while Norwich’s is +550. The total over/under goals scored in this contest is 2.5 goals which is average.

