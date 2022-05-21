Skip to main content

How to Watch Norwich City vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Tottenham travels to face Norwich City on the last matchday of the Premier League season on Sunday at Carrow Road.

Coming on the heels of a five-match unbeaten run in Premier League action, Tottenham is on the verge of securing a top-four finish in the standings with just one match left on the season. A top-four finish in the English top flight means securing a spot in next season's UEFA Champions League, widely regarded as the world's most competitive club tournament.

Tottenham is currently in fourth place with 68 points with Arsenal trailing right behind with 66 points in fifth place. A win for Spurs at Carrow Road on Sunday is all Antonio Conte's men need in order to finish in the top four, but a draw would essentially suffice as Arsenal would need to make up a 15-goal difference with just one match left to play.

Harry Kane looks set to be good to go on a fitness level as the star striker was dealing with an illness but was able to return to practice on Saturday for the club. Kane scored Spurs' lone goal in the club's most recent outing, a slim 1-0 victory over Burnley on May 15.

Tottenham visits already-relegated Norwich City on Sunday with Conte's men hoping to secure a top-four finish that seemed impossible upon the Italian manager's arrival at the club earlier this season.

