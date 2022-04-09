Chelsea will be hoping to bounce back from consecutive losses for the first time in the Thomas Tuchel era when the club visits 12th-place Southampton at St. Mary's Stadium on Saturday, a place The Blues have lost just once in 13 attempts in the club's history (9W-3D-1L). That one loss was back in March 2013 following a 2-1 finish where John Terry scored the team's only goal on the day.

How to Watch Southampton vs. Chelsea Today:

Match Date: April 9, 2022

Match Time: 10 a.m. ET

TV: USA Network

The 4-1 loss at home against Brentford last week snapped a six-match unbeaten run in the Premier League for Tuchel's men, dating back to Jan. 15, when Chelsea lost away at current league-leader Manchester City.

The defeat left Chelsea in third place in the standings with 59 points, five above fourth and fifth place Tottenham and Arsenal who are both currently on 54. With nine matches left and 13 points away from second-place Liverpool, the main goal for the club in the final leg of the season is to stay within the top four Champions League spots.

Chelsea will also have Tuesday's second leg against Real Madrid on its mind following the 3-1 loss at Stamford Bridge this past week, where a Karim Benzema hat-trick secured the victory for Los Blancos.

A win at St. Mary's Stadium against Southampton on Saturday will do wonders for team morale looking toward that trip to Madrid early next week.

