How to Watch Southampton vs Liverpool: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Southampton and Liverpool wrap up the 37th matchday of the Premier League season on Tuesday at St. Mary's Stadium.

Quartet-hopeful Liverpool must win on Tuesday in its trip to face Southampton on the penultimate matchday of the Premier League campaign in order to maintain hope of securing up to four trophies this season, however, Southampton won this exact fixture 1-0 last season. The two clubs meet again at St. Mary's Stadium.

How to Watch Southampton vs. Liverpool Today:

Match Date: May 17, 2022

Match Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV Channel: USA Network

Live stream Southampton vs. Liverpool on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Liverpool has already secured two titles this season, defeating Chelsea in penalty kicks in both the Carabao Cup final back in February and the FA Cup final this past weekend. Both matches ended 0-0 after 120 minutes.

Jürgen Klopp's men are undefeated in their last 16 matches in all competitions as well as unbeaten in their last 16 in Premier League action. The club's last loss in the English top-flight was a 1-0 finish at Leicester City in December of 2021.

The Reds' most recent Premier League outing was a 2-1 finish over Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa where Joël Matip and Sadio Mané got on the scoresheet to secure the valuable road win for Klopp and co.

Liverpool now must travel to face Southampton in the second-to-last Premier League match of the season on Tuesday at St. Mary's Stadium.

