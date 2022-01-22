A Premier League matchup featuring the top team in the league, Manchester City, and a team striving into the top 10, Southampton.

Southampton is the No. 12 team in the Premier League. They are 5-9-7 with 24 points and a negative goal differential of eight.

They are 2-2-1 in their last five matches beating Brentford and Swansea City and drawing with Tottenham and Newcastle United. Their sole loss came against Wolverhampton 3-1.

This team, while not the best, does rank in the top 10 in goals scored (No. 10), shots (No. 9) and saves (No. 9).

How to Watch Southampton vs. Manchester City Today:

Game Date: Jan. 22, 2022

Game Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Live stream the Southampton vs. Manchester City game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Southampton will be taking on the top team in the league: Manchester City.

Manchester City is 18-2-2 with 56 points and a positive goal differential of 41. They have been dominating the league.

They are 5-0-0 in their last five games. They've beaten Chelsea, Swindon Town, Arsenal, Brentford and Leicester City. Their most dominant win was 6-3 against Leicester but their best win was 1-0 over Chelsea.

They rank No. 2 in goals scored with 54, assists with 34 and shots with 280. The only team that ranks higher than them in every category in Liverpool.

Manchester City is projected to win this game by a favored spread of -2 and a money line of -350. Southampton's money line is +775. The Over/Under projected goals is 2.5.

Regional restrictions may apply.