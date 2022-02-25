How to Watch Southampton vs. Norwich City

Premier League basement-dwellers Norwich travel to Southampton on Friday evening hoping to spark some much-needed life into their survival hopes.

Soaring Southampton hopes to keep marching its way up the Premier League when it welcomes Norwich City to St. Mary’s seeking revenge for a regretful 2-1 loss in the reverse fixture.

The Saints slipped up when they visited Carrow Road in Dean Smith’s debut in the Canaries dugout in November, though Ralphs Hasenhüttl’s men have turned a major corner since then.

How to Watch Southampton vs. Norwich Today

Game Date: Feb. 25, 2022

Game Time: 3 p.m. ET

Game Venue: St. Mary’s Stadium, Southampton, England

TV: NBC Universo

Live Stream: You can stream Southampton vs. Norwich on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

That narrow miss in Norfolk left Southampton in 13th as Norwich sat one off the bottom, but Smith’s side has since fallen to the foot of the table while the Saints are up to 10th.

That’s on the back of a five-match unbeaten streak for Hasenhüttl’s men that includes a 3-2 win at Tottenham Hotspur, a 1-1 draw with Manchester City and most recently a 2-0 victory against Everton.

Norwich has lost their last two games against table-topping pair City and Liverpool, but a return to more winnable ways will be a relief to Smith & Co..

Despite their defeat visiting Norwich three months ago, this Southampton side has fond memories of their recent run-ins with the Canaries having clipped their wings in three encounters prior to that.

In fact, Southampton emerged as 3-0 victors when they visited Carrow Road in June 2020, marking a triumphant return to the Premier League after three months out of action due to the Covid-19 pandemic:

Full-back Romain Perraud and playmaker Nathan Redmond missed the recent triumph over the Toffees but are each in the running to return to the line-up on Friday.

The news is less positive for goalkeeper Alex McCarthy, attacker Nathan Tella and center-back Lyanco, each of whom remain sidelined.

Smith is certain to be without the likes of Tim Krul, Lukas Rupp and striker Adam Idah, while Jacob Sørensen and Andrew Omabamidele will also miss the trip south.

Regional restrictions may apply.