    December 28, 2021
    How to Watch Southampton vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Can Tottenham win for the fifth time in the last six games when it faces Southampton on Tuesday?
    Tottenham, sitting near the top of the Premier League standings with 29 points, will take on Southampton, which is currently tied with Crystal Palace and Brentford in the bottom half of the league table with 20 points.

    How to Watch Southampton vs. Tottenham Hotspur Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 28, 2021

    Game Time: 9:55 a.m. ET

    TV: NBCSN

    Live stream the Southampton vs. Tottenham Hotspur game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    For Southampton, this game offers an opportunity for the team to win its second match in a row for the first time since Nov. 5, when it followed a win over Watford up with a win over Aston Villa.

    The team's most recent win was over West Ham, with Mohamed Elyounoussi giving Southampton an early lead, then James Ward-Prowse retaking the lead in the 61st minute on a penalty kick. After West Ham tied it once again, Jan Bednarek put Southampton up for good, with the team ultimately winning 3-2.

    As for Tottenham, the team has won four of its last five matches, moving it up to fifth in the league standings behind only Man City, Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal.

    The team won its most recent match against Crystal Palace 3-0, with goals from Harry Kane and Lucas Moura coming within a couple minutes of each other in the first half and Son-Heung-min scoring in the second half to extend the lead.

    Tottenham has won the last three meetings of these teams, winning both meetings last Premier League campaign and also winning in a 2020 FA Cup match.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    How to Watch Southampton vs. Tottenham Hotspur

