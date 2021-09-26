How to Watch Southampton vs. Wolverhampton

A point and a place separates the Wolves from hosts Southampton as the Premier League starts again in Week 6.

Southampton is out to extend a six-match unbeaten streak when it welcomes the Wolverhampton Wanderers to St. Mary’s Stadium with only a point between the pair.

Bruno Lage has only one win from his first five outings in the Premier League, but hopes to extend the Wolves’ streak of success on the south coast following back-to-back wins away to the Saints.

Southampton sits one place above the Wolves despite having yet to record its first win this season. The team has drawn in each of its last four top-flight outings after an opening day defeat to Everton.

Those points weren’t easy to come by though given Ralph Hasenhüttl’s men have drawn against three of last season’s top six in Manchester United, West Ham and most recently Manchester City.

Form suggests the Saints are capable of getting a goal against the joint lowest scorers in the league, both of which came with their sole win away to Watford.

Mexico striker Raul Jimenez was responsible for neither and has yet to get off the mark this term, although Lage has faith in his frontman to rediscover his touch:

Hasenhüttl’s chances of keeping their guests at bay aren’t helped by the absence of center-back Jack Stephens, who could face three months out of action after injuring his knee at Etihad Stadium.

He’s joined Theo Walcott and Stuart Armstrong among Southampton’s more senior absentees, while the Wolves have left-back Jonny and winger Pedro Neto on their long-term treatment table.

Hasenhüttl clinched a 3-1 home win over the Wolves in his maiden meeting with the west midlands outfit, but he’s since gone four straight league encounters without recording a second.

The Wolves have won their last two trips outside Molineux in all competitions and will be hungry to extend that run, though teams with better form have tried to do the same and failed.