September 26, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch Southampton vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

A point and a place separates the Wolves from hosts Southampton as the Premier League starts again in Week 6.
Author:

Southampton is out to extend a six-match unbeaten streak when it welcomes the Wolverhampton Wanderers to St. Mary’s Stadium with only a point between the pair.

Bruno Lage has only one win from his first five outings in the Premier League, but hopes to extend the Wolves’ streak of success on the south coast following back-to-back wins away to the Saints.

How to Watch: Southampton vs. Wanderers

Match Date: Sept. 26

Match Time: 9 a.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

Live Stream Southhampton vs. Wolverhampton on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Southampton sits one place above the Wolves despite having yet to record its first win this season. The team has drawn in each of its last four top-flight outings after an opening day defeat to Everton.

Those points weren’t easy to come by though given Ralph Hasenhüttl’s men have drawn against three of last season’s top six in Manchester United, West Ham and most recently Manchester City.

Form suggests the Saints are capable of getting a goal against the joint lowest scorers in the league, both of which came with their sole win away to Watford.

Mexico striker Raul Jimenez was responsible for neither and has yet to get off the mark this term, although Lage has faith in his frontman to rediscover his touch:

Hasenhüttl’s chances of keeping their guests at bay aren’t helped by the absence of center-back Jack Stephens, who could face three months out of action after injuring his knee at Etihad Stadium.

He’s joined Theo Walcott and Stuart Armstrong among Southampton’s more senior absentees, while the Wolves have left-back Jonny and winger Pedro Neto on their long-term treatment table.

Hasenhüttl clinched a 3-1 home win over the Wolves in his maiden meeting with the west midlands outfit, but he’s since gone four straight league encounters without recording a second.

The Wolves have won their last two trips outside Molineux in all competitions and will be hungry to extend that run, though teams with better form have tried to do the same and failed. 

How To Watch

September
26
2021

Southampton vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers

TV CHANNEL: NBCSN
Time
9
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Soccer Fans
Premier League

How to Watch Southampton vs. Wolverhampton

just now
juan-soto
SI Guide

Mercury and Sky Clash in WNBA Quarterfinals

just now
USATSI_16716282
Tennis

How to Watch the Moselle-ATP and Ostrava-WTA Championships

30 minutes ago
Sep 19, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard (20) is tackled by Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Michael Davis (43) during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 9/27/2021

1 hour ago
Sep 12, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell (25) runs with the ball against the Detroit Lions during the fourth quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Green Bay Packers vs. San Francisco 49ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 9/26/2021

1 hour ago
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) rushes past Tennessee Titans linebacker Harold Landry (58) during the second half at Lumen Field Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021 in Seattle, Wash. Nas Titans Seahawks 026
NFL

Seattle Seahawks vs. Minnesota Vikings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 9/26/2021

1 hour ago
Sep 19, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette (7) runs the ball in the first half against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Los Angeles Rams: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 9/26/2021

1 hour ago
Sep 19, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) gestures to the fans after beating the Jacksonville Jaguars 23-13 at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

New York Jets vs. Denver Broncos: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 9/26/2021

1 hour ago
Sep 13, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) runs the ball against the Baltimore Ravens during the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Miami Dolphins vs. Las Vegas Raiders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 9/26/2021

1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy