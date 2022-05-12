Tottenham Hotspur vs. Arsenal stream: Watch online, TV channelv

Arsenal is a victory away from securing the No. 4 spot; the highest Premier League finish in six seasons.

A road victory for Arsenal today would lock the Gunners to qualify for next season's UEFA Champions League competition and guarantee a finish above its hosts for the first time since 2016. With five wins in its last eight EPL matches, a Spurs win could provide an inside track to the top four as they have a much easier stretch to finish the season.

How to Watch Tottenham Hotspur vs. Arsenal:

Match Date: May 12, 2022

Match Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: USA Network

Forwards Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son have combined for 33 goals this campaign, with Son two shy of Liverpool's Mo Salah atop the tally. Son has six goals in his last five EPL games and three in his previous two matches, including the breakthrough goal in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Liverpool.

Arsenal's leading scoring duo of Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe found the scoresheet in the 3-1 victory over Tottenham in September. The last Englishman to score for the Gunners in both home and away fixtures against Spurs in a single season was Ian Wright in 1993-94.

Harry Kane is the top scorer in north London derby history in all competitions, netting 11 goals in his 16 matches for Spurs against Arsenal. However, he has not scored in his last two appearances against the Gunners, his longest drought against them in his career.

Spurs are unbeaten in its last seven home matches against Arsenal in EPL fixtures (5-0-2), the longest such streak against the Gunners since a run of nine unbeaten between 1960 and 1968.

