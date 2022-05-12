Tottenham Hotspur vs. Arsenal stream: Watch online, TV channelv

Skip to main content

How to Watch Tottenham Hotspur vs. Arsenal: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Arsenal is a victory away from securing the No. 4 spot; the highest Premier League finish in six seasons.

A road victory for Arsenal today would lock the Gunners to qualify for next season's UEFA Champions League competition and guarantee a finish above its hosts for the first time since 2016. With five wins in its last eight EPL matches, a Spurs win could provide an inside track to the top four as they have a much easier stretch to finish the season.

How to Watch Tottenham Hotspur vs. Arsenal:

Match Date: May 12, 2022

Match Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: USA Network

Live stream the Tottenham Hotspur vs. Arsenal match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Forwards Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son have combined for 33 goals this campaign, with Son two shy of Liverpool's Mo Salah atop the tally. Son has six goals in his last five EPL games and three in his previous two matches, including the breakthrough goal in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Liverpool.

Arsenal's leading scoring duo of Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe found the scoresheet in the 3-1 victory over Tottenham in September. The last Englishman to score for the Gunners in both home and away fixtures against Spurs in a single season was Ian Wright in 1993-94.

Harry Kane is the top scorer in north London derby history in all competitions, netting 11 goals in his 16 matches for Spurs against Arsenal. However, he has not scored in his last two appearances against the Gunners, his longest drought against them in his career.

Spurs are unbeaten in its last seven home matches against Arsenal in EPL fixtures (5-0-2), the longest such streak against the Gunners since a run of nine unbeaten between 1960 and 1968.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
12
2022

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Arsenal

TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
2:45
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Soccer

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Arsenal FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
arsenal
Premier League

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Arsenal stream: Watch online, TV channelv

By Brandon Rush1 minute ago
ALABAMA SOFTBALL
College Softball

Alabama vs. Missouri stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Christine Brown16 minutes ago
jimmy-butler
SI Guide

Heat, Suns Look for Conference Finals Spots in Game 6

By Kevin Sweeney40 minutes ago
imago1011193815h (1)
College Softball

How to Watch Big Ten Tournament: Ohio State vs. Illinois in College Softball

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
imago0040195617h
College Softball

How to Watch Notre Dame vs. Clemson in College Softball

By Christine Brown1 hour ago
USATSI_15924419
2022 Regions Tradition

How to Watch PGA Tour Champions Regions Tradition, First Round

By Phil Watson1 hour ago
USATSI_18249294
MLB

How to Watch Mets at Nationals

By Phil Watson1 hour ago
USATSI_18248946
MLB

How to Watch Astros at Twins

By Phil Watson1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy