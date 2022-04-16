The race for the top four in the Premier League continues for Tottenham Hotspur, with the club led by Italian coach Antonio Conte currently holding that fourth spot in the table with 57 points. Arsenal, which has a game in hand, is just below Spurs in the standings with 54 points, meaning every point counts especially heading into the final leg of the season. Brighton & Hove Albion, meanwhile, seem destined for a mid-table finish as the club currently sits in 11th place with 37 points.

How to Watch Tottenham Hotspur vs. Brighton & Hove Albion Today:

Match Date: April 16, 2022

Match Time: 7:30 a.m. ET

TV Channel: USA Network

Tottenham has suddenly found its footing under Conte with the club coming off of a four-match win streak in Premier League action. Spurs have scored at least two goals in each one of those victories, with the most recent 4-0 thrashing of Aston Villa being preceded by a 5-1 win against Newcastle, a 3-1 finish over West Ham and a 2-0 visit to Brighton itself back in March.

Heung-min Son has been particularly active in front of goal for Conte's men with six goals throughout the winning streak to make it 17 on the season for the South Korean playmaker.

