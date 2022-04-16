Skip to main content

How to Watch Tottenham Hotspur vs. Brighton & Hove Albion: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Matchday 33 of the Premier League kicks off when Tottenham Hotspur hosts Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday.

The race for the top four in the Premier League continues for Tottenham Hotspur, with the club led by Italian coach Antonio Conte currently holding that fourth spot in the table with 57 points. Arsenal, which has a game in hand, is just below Spurs in the standings with 54 points, meaning every point counts especially heading into the final leg of the season. Brighton & Hove Albion, meanwhile, seem destined for a mid-table finish as the club currently sits in 11th place with 37 points.

How to Watch Tottenham Hotspur vs. Brighton & Hove Albion Today:

Match Date: April 16, 2022

Match Time: 7:30 a.m. ET

TV Channel: USA Network

Live Stream Tottenham Hotspur vs. Brighton & Hove Albion on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Tottenham has suddenly found its footing under Conte with the club coming off of a four-match win streak in Premier League action. Spurs have scored at least two goals in each one of those victories, with the most recent 4-0 thrashing of Aston Villa being preceded by a 5-1 win against Newcastle, a 3-1 finish over West Ham and a 2-0 visit to Brighton itself back in March.

Heung-min Son has been particularly active in front of goal for Conte's men with six goals throughout the winning streak to make it 17 on the season for the South Korean playmaker.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
16
2022

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Brighton & Hove Albion

TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
7:30
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Soccer

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Brighton & Hove Albion: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/16/2022

By What's On TV Staffjust now
tottenham
Premier League

How to Watch Tottenham Hotspur vs. Brighton & Hove Albion

By Rafael Urbinajust now
Cagliari Internazionale Serie A Coppa Italia
Serie A

How to Watch Cagliari vs Sassuolo in Canada

By Christine Brown1 hour ago
imago1003207603h
NRL Rugby

How to Watch NRL Rugby: Melbourne Storm vs. Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks

By Adam Childs2 hours ago
imago1003207658h
NRL Rugby

How to Watch NRL Rugby: Manly-Warringah Sea Eagles vs. Gold Coast Titans

By Adam Childs4 hours ago
Apr 10, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) doubles in two runs in the fifth inning of the game against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 4/15/2022

By What's On TV Staff8 hours ago
Apr 10, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) doubles in two runs in the fifth inning of the game against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 4/15/2022

By What's On TV Staff8 hours ago
Soccer

FC Juarez vs. CF Pachuca: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/15/2022

By What's On TV Staff9 hours ago
USATSI_10116924
College Softball

How to Watch UC San Diego at Cal State Fullerton in College Softball

By Adam Childs9 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy