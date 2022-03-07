Tottenham Hotspur and Everton look to pick up three points and gain momentum on Monday in this EPL matchup.

In Monday's English Premiere League matchup, Everton will be trying to pick up three points to stay above the relegation zone. At 17th place in the league, Everton certainly has its work cut out for it to overcome Tottenham, but with Tottenham's inconsistent play this season, Everton will certainly have a chance to pull it off.

How to Watch Tottenham Hotspur vs. Everton Today:

Game Date: March 7, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: USA Network

In its last five English Premiere League matches, Everton has unfortunately only picked up one win while dropping four games. Most recently, the team picked up a 2-0 win over Boreham Wood in the fifth round of the FA Cup. Salomón Rondón scored both goals for Everton in the 57th minute and 84th minute. Second half play produced many more opportunities and Rondón made sure to capitalize on them.

Tottenham is currently sitting in seventh place in the EPL standings. Although the home team is favored to win, its play recently makes fans wonder if Everton will be able to pull off the upset on the road. Tottenham dropped its most recent game, 1-0, in the fifth round of the FA Cup to Middlesbrough.

If Tottenham is able to bring home the win, it will be sitting with 45 points, which would have it tied with West Ham. A draw or a win will move Everton to either a tie with Leeds United at 23 points or will move the team above Leeds with 26 points.

