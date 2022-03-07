Skip to main content

How to Watch Tottenham Hotspur vs. Everton: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Tottenham Hotspur and Everton look to pick up three points and gain momentum on Monday in this EPL matchup.

In Monday's English Premiere League matchup, Everton will be trying to pick up three points to stay above the relegation zone. At 17th place in the league, Everton certainly has its work cut out for it to overcome Tottenham, but with Tottenham's inconsistent play this season, Everton will certainly have a chance to pull it off.  

How to Watch Tottenham Hotspur vs. Everton Today:

Game Date: March 7, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: USA Network

Live Stream Tottenham Hotspur vs. Everton on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In its last five English Premiere League matches, Everton has unfortunately only picked up one win while dropping four games. Most recently, the team picked up a 2-0 win over Boreham Wood in the fifth round of the FA Cup. Salomón Rondón scored both goals for Everton in the 57th minute and 84th minute. Second half play produced many more opportunities and Rondón made sure to capitalize on them.

Tottenham is currently sitting in seventh place in the EPL standings. Although the home team is favored to win, its play recently makes fans wonder if Everton will be able to pull off the upset on the road. Tottenham dropped its most recent game, 1-0, in the fifth round of the FA Cup to Middlesbrough.  

If Tottenham is able to bring home the win, it will be sitting with 45 points, which would have it tied with West Ham. A draw or a win will move Everton to either a tie with Leeds United at 23 points or will move the team above Leeds with 26 points. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
7
2022

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Everton

TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
3:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

tottenham
Premier League

How to Watch Tottenham Hotspur vs. Everton

By Christine Brown1 minute ago
unlv women
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Utah State vs UNLV in Women's College Basketball

By Justin Carter1 minute ago
byu basketball women
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch WCC Semifinal: BYU vs. Portland

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
Soccer Fans 2
Argentine Primera Nacional Soccer

How to Watch San Telmo vs. All Boys

By Rafael Urbina11 minutes ago
Mar 6, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Blackhawks left wing Alex DeBrincat (12) celebrates after scoring a goal with right wing Patrick Kane (88) during the third period against the Tampa Bay Lightning at United the Center. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Anaheim Ducks vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff15 minutes ago
Mar 4, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers left wing Artemi Panarin (10) celebrates a win against the New Jersey Devils with goaltender Igor Shesterkin (31) at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Rangers vs. Minnesota Wild: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff16 minutes ago
Mar 4, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Anaheim Ducks center Ryan Getzlaf (15) controls the puck defends by Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) during the third period at Honda Center. The Golden Knights won 5-4. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff16 minutes ago
Mar 5, 2022; Elmont, New York, USA; New York Islanders center Brock Nelson (29) celebrates his goal against the St. Louis Blues with teammates during the second period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Colorado Avalanche vs. New York Islanders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff16 minutes ago
Feb 26, 2022; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Edmonton Oilers goaltender Mikko Koskinen (19) makes a save as Florida Panthers center Sam Reinhart (13) and Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse (25) close in during the second period at FLA Live Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Florida Panthers vs. Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff17 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy