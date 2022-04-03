How to Watch Tottenham Hotspur vs. Newcastle United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Tottenham is just games away from punching its ticket to the Europa Cup, sitting as the No. 5 team in the league with a 16-3-10 record and 51 total points.
Its Europa Cup birth is far from secured though. Manchester United sits just one point behind them at No. 6 and Arsenal is just three points above them to strive for a ticket to the Champions League.
How to Watch Tottenham Hotspur vs. Newcastle United today:
Game Date: April 3, 2022
Game Time: 11:30 a.m. ET
TV: USA Network
Tottenham ranks No. 6 in the league in goals scored with most of them coming from a dynamic duo of forwards Harry Kane and Son Heung-Min. Kane has 12 goals and five assists; Heung-Min has 13 goals and five assists as well.
Newcastle United is the No. 14 ranked team in the league, nine spots behind Tottenham. United is 7-10-12 with just 31 points and a negative 17 goal differential.
Newcastle's pair of talented forwards including Callum Wilson and Allan Saint-Maximin. Wilson has five goals and Wilson has six. However, five other players for the team have at least two goals scored.
