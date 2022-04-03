Skip to main content

How to Watch Tottenham Hotspur vs. Newcastle United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

No. 5 ranked Tottenham travels to No. 14 ranked Newcastle United in Premier League soccer on Sunday morning.

Tottenham is just games away from punching its ticket to the Europa Cup, sitting as the No. 5 team in the league with a 16-3-10 record and 51 total points.

Its Europa Cup birth is far from secured though. Manchester United sits just one point behind them at No. 6 and Arsenal is just three points above them to strive for a ticket to the Champions League.

How to Watch Tottenham Hotspur vs. Newcastle United today:

Game Date: April 3, 2022

Game Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

TV: USA Network

Live stream Tottenham Hotspur vs. Newcastle United on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Tottenham ranks No. 6 in the league in goals scored with most of them coming from a dynamic duo of forwards Harry Kane and Son Heung-Min. Kane has 12 goals and five assists; Heung-Min has 13 goals and five assists as well.

Newcastle United is the No. 14 ranked team in the league, nine spots behind Tottenham. United is 7-10-12 with just 31 points and a negative 17 goal differential.

Newcastle's pair of talented forwards including Callum Wilson and Allan Saint-Maximin. Wilson has five goals and Wilson has six. However, five other players for the team have at least two goals scored.

