How to Watch Tottenham Hotspur vs. Southampto

Tottenham Hotspur will play their first home Premier League fixture of 2022 when they host Southampton on Wednesday, targeting a seventh straight win over the Saints in north London.

Antonio Conte’s side will stage a league fixture in their own backyard for the first time since Boxing Day and hope to overcome a Southampton side that’s proved tough to beat of late.

How to Watch Tottenham vs. Southampton Today

Game Date: Feb. 9, 2022

Game Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: USA Network

Live Stream: You can stream Tottenham vs. Southampton on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Spurs sit seventh in the table with at least one game in hand over most other Premier League teams at present, and winning that fixture as things stand would propel them up to fourth.

Conte & Co. have advanced through two rounds of the FA Cup and suffered a Carabao Cup exit at Chelsea’s hands since they last hosted a league game.

The capital club has also introduced a couple of new names in Rodrigo Bentancur and Dejan Kulusevski (on an 18-month loan from Juventus), both of whom could feature against the Saints:

The 2-0 loss Spurs suffered at Chelsea just prior to the international break was the first they’ve suffered in the Premier League since Conte took over in November, ending a nine-game run without defeat.

Ralph Hasenhüttl has once again steadied the ship on Southampton’s shores and has led his team to just one loss in their last eight across all competitions, a 3-1 loss at Wolves in January.

The Saints showed that did nothing to their confidence, however, after coming back to draw at home to league leaders Manchester City in their next outing.

That result made them the first team in England this season to get results against the Citizens home and away, evidence of that resilient nature the south-coast side can often embody.

Star forward Armando Broja — on loan from Chelsea — hasn’t trained much of late and is a slight doubt to feature for Southampton, who will be missing Nathan Tella, goalkeeper Alex McCarthy and Lyanco.

The Tottenham trio of Oliver Skipp, Eric Dier and Japhet Tanganga remain sidelined for the midweek hosts, meanwhile, as Conte could keep the same XI that knocked Brighton out of the FA Cup.

