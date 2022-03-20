How to Watch Tottenham Hotspur vs. West Ham United

Two London rivals will duel for Premier League superiority as Tottenham Hotspur play host to West Ham.

Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United sit level on 48 points apiece ahead of Sunday’s Premier League staredown between the London rivals.

North will host south in a cross-city encounter between two capital powers looking to launch themselves into the top four.

Antonio Conte’s side have the benefit of a goal in hand over the Hammers, having thrashed Everton 5-0 when they were last in action at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on March 7.

That gives the north Londoners only three days' respite before their return to league action, although the schedule is even more demanding for West Ham. They beat Sevilla 2-0 in extra time against Sevilla to reach the Europa League last eight — their first European quarter-final since 1981 — but playing 120 minutes in midweek is sure to take a toll.

This will be the third time these teams have met this season, with home advantage proving critical to success in their earlier meetings.

David Moyes’ men scraped a 1-0 win at the London Stadium thanks to Michail Antonio’s decider in October, only for Spurs to return the favor in a 2-1 thriller when they faced off in the Carabao Cup.

A win on Sunday could fire either team into the picture for Champions League qualification, although fourth-place Arsenal have an edge in games in hand over all of their peers.

Consistency has been the main concern for both Tottenham and West Ham in recent times, hoping to piece together a pristine run, starting with a derby duel in Week 30.

