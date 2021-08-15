How to Watch Tottenham vs. Manchester City

After winning the Premier League Championship what can Manchester City do for an encore? The schedule makers have done them no favors as they open away from home at Tottenham, but City have a winning history on their side, especially in season openers.

Man City has won their first league match in each of their last ten seasons, and in doing so has made manager Pep Guardiola the only manager in Premier League history to win all of his opening day matches.

Veteran forward Raheem Sterling returns for his seventh season in Sky Blue, fresh off a ten-goal season a year ago, and a deep run with England during the Euros.

Tottenham has fared much better against Manchester City than most of their Premier League cohorts, losing only once in their last four matches against City, including a pair of wins at the newly opened Tottenham Hotspur Stadium where City has failed to crack the scoresheet, twice losing by a 2-0 count.

The 2020-21 Premier League-leading scorer Harry Kane, who netted 23 goals and contributed 14 assists a year ago, leads Spurs into this season off an overall disappointing campaign that saw them finish in seventh place, 24 points shy of City.

How to Watch:

TV: NBCSN

Time: 11:25am ET

It might not be long though before Kane suits up for the other side as reports that Man City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak is considering making a proposal to Tottenham to acquire the services of the striker.

It’s been rumored for months that Kane wishes to play for Pep, and if this transaction does take place, it does not seem it would come as a surprise.

