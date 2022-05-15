With the season winding down, Tottenham and Burnley face off with both desperately needing wins on Sunday.

Tottenham is the No. 5 team in the Premier League with a total of 65 points through 36 games and a positive goal differential of plus-23.

Currently, Tottenham is in the position to qualify for the Europa League.

How to Watch Tottenham Hotspur vs. Burnley Today:

Game Date: May 15, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 a.m. ET

TV Channel: USA Network

With a 20-11-5 record this season, Tottenham has secured itself at least Europa Cup but there is a chance that it can move up to a Champions League birth, too, with the club only one point behind Arsenal and having a greater goal differential.

The No. 4 ranked team in goals and assists got a win in its last game against Arsenal to move up to within one point.

Harry Kane scored in the 22nd and 37th minutes and Son Heung-Min added to the lead in the 47th minute to secure the win.

Burnley needs this win just as much as Tottenham does, though. Unfortunately, it is for exactly the opposite reasons as the club is currently facing relegation in the face.

At No. 17, Burnley is currently the first team out of relegation, but it is tied with the first in relegation, Leeds United, it just has a greater goal differential which breaks ties.

This will be an exciting game as both teams need to come away with wins as the season comes to a close.

