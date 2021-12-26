Tottenham is looking to break a four-match run of draws against Crystal Palace, which is trying to snap a two-match losing streak.

Tottenham just hasn't been able to secure a win as of late. The Hotspur have drawn all of their last four games in the Premier League.

The club beat Norwich City 3–0 on Dec. 5 in its last game that didn't end in a draw.

How to Watch Tottenham Hotspur vs. Crystal Palace Today:

Game Date: Dec. 26, 2021

Game Time: 9:55 a.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

Tottenham is in seventh place with 26 points, placing them one point behind Manchester United and one point in front of Wolverhampton. They rank 13th in the league in goals scored and 17th in saves.

Crystal Palace is in 11th place, in the middle of the league standings. The team has 20 points with an even goal differential. It is two points behind Aston Villa and tied with Brighton and Hove Albion and Brentford.

Tottenham is projected to come away with a much-needed win with a favored spread of one goal and a money line of -145. Crystal Palace's money line is +375. The total Over/Under goals scored is 2.5 which is average.

