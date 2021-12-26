Skip to main content
    December 26, 2021
    How to Watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Tottenham is looking to break a four-match run of draws against Crystal Palace, which is trying to snap a two-match losing streak.
    Tottenham just hasn't been able to secure a win as of late. The Hotspur have drawn all of their last four games in the Premier League.

    The club beat Norwich City 3–0 on Dec. 5 in its last game that didn't end in a draw.

    How to Watch Tottenham Hotspur vs. Crystal Palace Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 26, 2021

    Game Time: 9:55 a.m. ET

    TV: NBCSN

    Live stream the Tottenham Hotspur vs. Crystal Palace game on fuboTV:

    Tottenham is in seventh place with 26 points, placing them one point behind Manchester United and one point in front of Wolverhampton. They rank 13th in the league in goals scored and 17th in saves.

    Crystal Palace is in 11th place, in the middle of the league standings. The team has 20 points with an even goal differential. It is two points behind Aston Villa and tied with Brighton and Hove Albion and Brentford.

    Tottenham is projected to come away with a much-needed win with a favored spread of one goal and a money line of -145. Crystal Palace's money line is +375. The total Over/Under goals scored is 2.5 which is average.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    December
    26
    2021

    Tottenham Hotspur vs. Crystal Palace

    TV CHANNEL: NBCSN
    Time
    9:55
    AM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
