How to Watch Tottenham vs. Leeds United

    November 21, 2021
    How to Watch Tottenham Hotspur vs. Leeds United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The 100th meeting between Tottenham and Leeds takes place Sunday to wrap Week 12 in the Premier League.
    Tottenham enters Sunday near the bottom of the English Premier League with just nine goals scored this season. The Spurs play host to Leeds and young striker Raphinha, who has scored in two consecutive matches.

    This will be Antonio Conte’s first home league match in charge of Tottenham and his first-ever meeting with Leeds United. Conte has registered at least one win against all 53 of the previous teams he’s faced in his top-flight managerial career in Serie A and the Premier League.

    How to Watch Tottenham Hotspur vs. Leeds United:

    Match Date: Nov. 21, 2021

    Match Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

    TV: NBCSN

    Live stream the Tottenham Hotspur vs. Leeds United match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Tottenham has been hampered by injuries most of the young season and will be without defender Cristian Romero, who experienced a hamstring issue while on international duty with Argentina. Midfielder Oliver Skipp will also sit due to yellow card accumulation.

    The lone offensive bright spot for Spurs has been the play of veteran forward Son Heung-Min, who has netted four goals in ten matches this season and is the only Tottenham player with more than one goal in 2021.

    Leeds has lost its last four away Premier League matches against the Spurs, last winning there in February 2001 with goals from Ian Harte and Lee Bowyer in a 2–1 win.

    This is the 100th meeting in all competitions between Spurs and Leeds, with Tottenham winning 37 to Leeds’ 33 of the first 99 matches.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    21
    2021

    Tottenham Hotspur vs. Leeds United

    TV CHANNEL: NBCSN
    Time
    11:30
    AM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
