How to Watch Tottenham vs. Manchester United

Manchester United's road to recovery begins at Tottenham with the Red Devils desperate to rise again following a dismal 5-0 defeat to Liverpool.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is expected to provide answers to some tough questions when Manchester United travel to Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday targeting a response to their 5-0 humiliation at home to Liverpool.

Both the Norwegian and Spurs counterpart Nuno Espirito Santo find their jobs under scrutiny ahead of Week 10, but a win could push either of the Premier League pair up to fourth.

Any defeat by a five-goal margin is poor by United’s standards. For it to happen at home is a miniature disaster. But to lose at home to bitter rivals Liverpool without so much as a reply has been framed as one of the greatest disappointments in the club’s illustrious history:

Cristiano Ronaldo did put the ball in the back of the net against Jurgen Klopp’s side, though that disallowed strike was as close as they came to scoring on the day.

Academy graduate Marcus Rashford made his first league start of the season against Liverpool, but the local product is looking to quickly create more positive memories in north London:

Fortunately for Solskjaer, he’s yet to lose away to Spurs since taking over at Old Trafford in late 2018, while Espirito Santo is without a win against United in his last six meetings with the club.

Spurs’ prospects have taken a turn for the worse since beating Manchester City 1-0 on opening weekend, although their home form remains a particular point of pride by and large.

A Lucas Moura breakthrough was enough to take Tottenham past Burnley and into the League Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday, partially making up for their 1-0 loss at West Ham three days prior.

Espirito Santo could name the same XI in Week 10 with only Ryan Sessegnon and potentially Bryan Gil out of the running, while Solskjaer will be under pressure to make changes.

Edinson Cavani will hope to make a difference in attack as he targets just a second start of the campaign, although Paul Pogba won’t be present after he was sent off after coming off the bench in the defeat to Liverpool.

France team-mates Raphael Varane and Anthony Martial could bolster United’s options at both ends of the field, however, while Amad Diallo is closing in on a return to full fitness.

Sixth-placed Spurs can open up some valuable daylight over United, who are only a point and a place behind, but their newly motivated guests could prove troublesome company as they seek a response.