How to Watch Tottenham vs Wolverhampton: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The No. 7 and No. 8 Premier League teams will face off os Son Heung-Min and Tottenham take on Raúl Jiménez and Wolverhampton.

Tottenham Hotspur is 11-7-3 on the season. It currently ranks No. 7 in the Premier League with 36 points. It has a goal differential of plus-one as well. It sits three points behind Arsenal and Manchester United and two points ahead of Wolverhampton.

After having two games postponed, Tottenham is looking to get back to play. It was on a two-game losing streak in the league losing to Chelsea 2-0 and then Southampton 3-2 before the postponement.

How to Watch Tottenham vs. Wolverhampton Today:

Game Date: Feb. 13, 2022

Game Time: 8:55 a.m. ET

TV: Telemundo

Wolverhampton ranks No. 8 in the league with a 10-8-4 record. It has 34 points with a positive goal differential of plus-two. It sits four points above Brighton and two points behind Tottenham.

Wolverhampton also hasn't won a game in the last two matches it has played. It lost 1-0 to Arsenal and then drew with Watford. 

Tottenham is projected to win this game with a favored spread of -1 and a money line of -155. Wolverhampton's money line is _450 and the draw is +275. The total projection of goals scored in this game is Over/Under 2.5 goals.

