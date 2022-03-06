Sixth-place Arsenal (45 points) will take on 19th-place Watford (19 points) on Sunday in an English Premier League match.

How to Watch Watford vs. Arsenal Today:



Game Date: March 6, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 a.m. ET

TV: USA Network

Arsenal enters this match on a three-match winning streak, including the team's most recent match, a 2-1 win over Wolves. Despite trailing for much of the match, Nicolas Pepe evened things up in the 82nd minute, with an own goal giving the team the win in stoppage time.

Watford is coming off of a 0-0 draw against Manchester United, a surprising result considering how far apart the two teams are in the league table. The team's last win was on Feb. 19, when the team defeated Aston Villa 1-0.

These two sides last played in November, with Arsenal winning 1-0.

Emile Smith Rowe scored the lone goal of the match in the 56th minute. Arsenal took 14 shots in the match with six of them on target, while Watford took just seven shots, with only one on target. Arsenal had possession for 61% of the match.

