No. 19 Watford takes on No. 13 Brentford in Premier League soccer on Saturday morning.

With just six games left in the season, Watford is smack in the middle of relegation territory. It has a total of 22 points, just one ahead of the worst team in the league.

At those 22 points, it is also six points away from getting out of being relegated.

How to Watch Watford vs. Brentford today:

Game Date: April 16, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 a.m. ET

TV: CNBC

Live stream Watford vs. Brentford on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

Watford ranks higher than No. 19 in all stat categories — No. 17 in goals at 29, No. 13 in assists at 23, No. 13 in shots at 249 and No. 12 in saves at 87.

Emmanuel Dennis leads the team in scoring with nine goals and five assists this season from the forward position.

Brentford is the No. 13 team in the league which is almost in the middle with a 10-16-6 record and 36 points.

Like Watford, Brentford ranks statistically better than its standings — No. 11 in goals, No. 11 in assists and No. 2 in the Premier League in saves with 112 saves.

Brentford will be the more talented team to walk on the pitch on Saturday, but with teams this evenly matched, it will be the team with more heart that walks away with this win.

