How to Watch Watford vs. Burnley: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Emmanuel Dennis and Watford will take on Maxwell Cornet and Burnley on Saturday in this Premier League showdown.

Watford is the No. 19 ranked team in the Premier League and is currently facing relegation as the season winds down to an end. It is 6-4-23 through 33 games this year only totaling 22 points.

How to Watch Watford vs. Burnley today:

Game Date: April 30, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 a.m. ET

TV: USA Network

Live stream Watford vs. Burnley on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

That puts them just one spot ahead of last-place Norwich City and nine points from getting out of relegation. Despite ranking No. 19 in the league, the team ranks No. 12 in assists with 25 and No. 13 in shots with 266.

Emmanuel Dennis is the best player for Watford. He has 10 goals this season on 42 shots for the team.

Burnley is the No. 17 team, just two ranks above Watford. It is the first team that is safe from relegation if the season ended today. It is 6-13-14 with 31 points and a minus-16 goal differential.

Burnley midfielder Maxwel Cornet has been the team's bright spot, scoring a team-high seven goals this season on 31 shots. 

Goalkeeper Nick Pope has had a great season as well, with 98 saves in 2790 minutes of play. As a team, that ranks No. 8 in the Premier League in that stat.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

