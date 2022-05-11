Skip to main content

How to Watch Watford vs. Everton: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Everton aims for their third straight victory in bid to avoid relegation as they face Watford on Wednesday.

After consecutive English Premier League wins over Chelsea and Leicester City, Everton has positioned themselves above the relegation line, at least for now. A win today against Watford, a squad that already knows they are being demoted, would help secure their spot in the top tier next season.

How to Watch Watford vs. Everton:

Match Date: May 11, 2022

Match Time: 2:40 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Universo

Everton are looking for their first three-match winning streak since March of 2021 and are looking for their first back-to-back away victories since May of last season. The Toffees' win over Leicester City on Sunday was their first road win in 15 matches.

Richarlison has been one of the lone bright spots offensively for Everton, leading the squad in both goals and assists. His four goals in the last six games would tie him for third on the club's scoring list alone. In each of the last three games in which the Brazilian forward has scored, it came as Everton’s only goals of the match, though the Toffees are 1-1-1 in those matches.

Watford enters today winless in their last six matches while being outscored 15-3 in that span. They will be demoted to the English Championship at season's end along with Norwich City and one of either Leeds United, Burnley or Everton.

Emmanuel Dennis leads the Hornets with 10 goals this season and scored the lone goal in a 2-1 loss at home to Brentford on April 16th.

Watford won the reverse fixture at Everton 5-2 in October and are looking to pick up consecutive league victories against the Toffees for the first time in club history.

How To Watch

May
11
2022

Watford vs. Everton

TV CHANNEL: NBC Universo
Time
2:40
PM/ET
