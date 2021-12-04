Skip to main content
    • December 4, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Watford vs. Manchester City: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Premier League champions Manchester City travel to Watford on Saturday hoping to extend an impressive win streak.
    Author:

    Pep Guardiola is looking to secure a seventh straight win on Manchester City’s behalf as the Premier League titleholders travel to Watford on Saturday with their eyes on the summit.

    The Citizens sit second in the table and only a point below leaders Chelsea ahead of their trip to Vicarage Road, where they hope to win for the sixth visit in succession.

    How to Watch Watford vs. Man City Today

    Game Date: Dec. 4, 2021

    Game Time: 12:25 p.m. ET

    TV: NBC Universo

    Live Stream: You can stream Watford vs. Manchester City on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    City have won their past 13 meetings with Watford home and away, and one has to look back as far April 2007 for the last time the Hornets managed to take a point off the English kingpins.

    The north Londoners haven’t emerged as winners in this fixture since April 1987, meanwhile, and a return of one win from their last seven on home soil won’t inspire confidence the drought is set to end.

    Claudio Ranieri’s side did put up an admirable fight en route to a 2-1 defeat against Chelsea on Wednesday when Hakim Ziyech arose with a late winner for the Blues.

    City extended their winning streak with a 2-1 victory away to Aston Villa on the same day, where the Portuguese pair of Ruben Dias and Bernardo Silva came up with the goods:

    Ilkay Gundogan, John Stones and Kyle Walker each missed that fixture through injury and are racing to be fit in time for the trip to Watford.

    Phil Foden will hope for a recall after he was an unused substitute in midweek, meanwhile, and Jack Grealish will target a start of his own following a late cameo against the Villans.

    Kevin De Bruyne also remains questionable after recovering from COVID-19, but Ranieri’s options could be even more restricted in Week 15.

    That’s with Ismaila Sarr, Ben Foster, Kwadwo Baah, Nicolas N’Koulou and Peter Etebo each set to sit out the remainder of 2021, though Ken Sema and Francisco Sierralta are targeting returns soon.

    Defeat to the Citizens could see Watford drop into the bottom three, while victory is a must for City as they look to leapfrog Chelsea to the Premier League summit.

