How to Watch Watford vs Norwich City

Norwich City and Watford face off in a Premier League match between two clubs near the bottom of the standings.

It has not been easy for either of these clubs over the previous five matches.

How to Watford vs Norwich City Today:

Race Date: Jan. 21, 2021

Race Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: USA Network

You can stream the Watford vs Norwich City match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Both Norwich City and Watford have lost four of the previous five matches. The only difference is Norwich won one of them, but Watford has not won a match since November against Manchester United.

Norwich City is coming off of a win over Everton and hopes it can get its second straight win in this match against Watford.

Before the win over Everton, Norwich City had been shut out in the previous six straight English Premier League matches.

Watford is coming off a draw to Newcastle United which brought its record to 4-2-13.

Both of these clubs are trying to get on track this season. Premier League play has not been easy for either organization, especially having to face teams like Manchester City and Liverpool.

Tune in to USA Network at 3 p.m. ET for this Premier League showdown between two clubs fighting to avoid relegation.

Regional restrictions may apply.