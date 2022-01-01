Skip to main content
    •
    January 1, 2022
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Watford vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Antonio Conte's early success as Tottenham Hotspur manager will be put to the test when the team travels to Watford for its first fixture of 2022.
    Author:

    Only Premier League leaders Manchester City boast better form than Tottenham Hotspur over the last six games as the north Londoners prepare for the short trip to Watford on New Year’s Day.

    The effects of Antonio Conte’s takeover at the helm are becoming apparent as Spurs seek to extend an eight-match unbeaten domestic streak since the Italian arrived in early November.

    How to Watch Watford vs. Tottenham Today

    Game Date: Jan. 1, 2021

    Game Time: 10 a.m. ET

    TV: USA Network

    Live Stream: You can stream Watford vs. Tottenham on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    It’s fortunate for Tottenham that their own upward tick in form has coincided with West Ham’s going somewhat off the rails, and victory at Vicarage Road would at least temporarily take the north Londoners up to fifth.

    Due to the recent postponements caused by a rise in Covid-19 cases, Spurs also have two games in hand over those above—winning both would move them above arch-nemeses Arsenal into fourth:

    And while Conte & Co. have taken 14 of the last 18 league points on offer, Claudio Ranieri’s Hornets lie at the other end of the spectrum having collected just three in the same period.

    That being said, ‘The Tinkerman’ is well-versed facing Tottenham having met on 17 previous occasions, with Arsenal being the only other English side he’s faced more.

    He’s won nine and drawn five times against Spurs, although he’s succumbed in seven of his nine encounters with Conte to date (most recently when his Sampdoria lost 5-1 to Inter Milan in May).

    The Tottenham chief has confirmed Giovani Lo Celso is ready to return from injury ahead of the visit to Vicarage Road, although Cristian Romero, Steven Bergwijn and Ryan Sessegnon remain injured.

    Watford’s list of potential absentees is twice as long, however, with Ismaila Sarr, Nicolas Nkoulou, Ben Foster and Peter Etebo among the certainties.

    Kiko Femenia is also a doubt and may need Juraj Kucka to fill in at right-back after Jeremy Ngakia was omitted from Ranieri’s squad for Saturday.

    Left-back Danny Rose is also in a race to be fit to face his former club, while Moussa Sissoko will face some familiar faces having also left Spurs for Watford last summer.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    January
    1
    2022

    Watford vs. Tottenham Hotspur

    TV CHANNEL: USA Network
    Time
    10
    AM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    tottenham
    Premier League

    How to Watch Watford vs. Tottenham Hotspur

    10 seconds ago
    Soccer

    Chelsea FC vs. Liverpool FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

    1 hour ago
    Soccer

    Everton FC vs. Brighton & Hove Albion: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

    1 hour ago
    Soccer

    Crystal Palace vs. West Ham United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/1/2022

    1 hour ago
    Soccer

    Arsenal FC vs. Manchester City: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/1/2022

    1 hour ago
    Dec 17, 2021; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers defenseman Adam Fox (23) skates with the puck against Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) during overtime at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Vegas Golden Knights vs. Winnipeg Jets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

    2 hours ago
    Dec 31, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) looks to shoot the puck during the third period against the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Washington Capitals vs. New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

    2 hours ago
    Dec 28, 2021; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose Sharks right wing Timo Meier (28) celebrates with center Logan Couture (39) after strong a goal against the Arizona Coyotes during the second period at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Pittsburgh Penguins vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

    2 hours ago
    Dec 16, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman (77) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the Ottawa Senators during the second period at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    New York Rangers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

    2 hours ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy