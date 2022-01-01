How to Watch Watford vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Antonio Conte's early success as Tottenham Hotspur manager will be put to the test when the team travels to Watford for its first fixture of 2022.

Only Premier League leaders Manchester City boast better form than Tottenham Hotspur over the last six games as the north Londoners prepare for the short trip to Watford on New Year’s Day.

The effects of Antonio Conte’s takeover at the helm are becoming apparent as Spurs seek to extend an eight-match unbeaten domestic streak since the Italian arrived in early November.

How to Watch Watford vs. Tottenham Today

Game Date: Jan. 1, 2021

Game Time: 10 a.m. ET

TV: USA Network

Live Stream: You can stream Watford vs. Tottenham on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

It’s fortunate for Tottenham that their own upward tick in form has coincided with West Ham’s going somewhat off the rails, and victory at Vicarage Road would at least temporarily take the north Londoners up to fifth.

Due to the recent postponements caused by a rise in Covid-19 cases, Spurs also have two games in hand over those above—winning both would move them above arch-nemeses Arsenal into fourth:

And while Conte & Co. have taken 14 of the last 18 league points on offer, Claudio Ranieri’s Hornets lie at the other end of the spectrum having collected just three in the same period.

That being said, ‘The Tinkerman’ is well-versed facing Tottenham having met on 17 previous occasions, with Arsenal being the only other English side he’s faced more.

He’s won nine and drawn five times against Spurs, although he’s succumbed in seven of his nine encounters with Conte to date (most recently when his Sampdoria lost 5-1 to Inter Milan in May).

The Tottenham chief has confirmed Giovani Lo Celso is ready to return from injury ahead of the visit to Vicarage Road, although Cristian Romero, Steven Bergwijn and Ryan Sessegnon remain injured.

Watford’s list of potential absentees is twice as long, however, with Ismaila Sarr, Nicolas Nkoulou, Ben Foster and Peter Etebo among the certainties.

Kiko Femenia is also a doubt and may need Juraj Kucka to fill in at right-back after Jeremy Ngakia was omitted from Ranieri’s squad for Saturday.

Left-back Danny Rose is also in a race to be fit to face his former club, while Moussa Sissoko will face some familiar faces having also left Spurs for Watford last summer.

Regional restrictions may apply.