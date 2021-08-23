August 23, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch West Ham vs Leicester: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

West Ham United and Leicester City both enter this match without a loss in their second game of the 2021-22 Premier League Table.
Author:

The city of London will see another great soccer match as West Ham United and Leicester City both look to continue their season undefeated in the second game of both of their 2021-22 seasons.

How to Watch:

Date: August 23, 2021

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

You can stream the game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

West Ham United got their first win in the Premier League's new season against Newcastle. After going back to back in goals and being tied in the 53rd minute, West Ham pulled ahead to a 4-2 victory on the back of two late goals from Tomas Soucek and Michail Antonio. 

Leicester City's first win wasn't as eventful as West Ham. They won in a single-goal victory against the Wolverhampton Wanderers. That goal was scored by forward Jamie Vardy for his first score on the year. 

Vardy was one of Leicester City's top scorers during their 2020-21 campaign. Leading scorer Kelechi Iheanacho will look to put his name in the goals category for the first time this season against West Ham. 

On the other side of the pitch, Tomas Soucek had 10 goals in 38 appearances during the 2020-21 season. He had one in the first game and will look to add to that total against Leicester City.

West Ham United has a strong squad this season so I foresee them pulling out the win and keeping their season undefeated. However, with Leicester City already feeling that win, it could be anybody's match. Who stays undefeated?

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

August
23
2021

West Ham United vs Leicester City

TV CHANNEL: NBCSN
Time
3:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Leicester City
Premier League

How to Watch West Ham vs Leicester

Zlatan
Serie A

How to Watch Sampdoria vs AC Milan in Canada

Queretaro
Soccer

How to Watch Querétaro vs. Pachuca

Necaxa
Soccer

How to Watch Necaxa vs. Juárez

Los Angeles Chargers Justin Herbert
NFL

How to Watch 49ers at Chargers

Korn Ferry Grant Hickstrom
Golf

How to Watch The Albertsons Boise Open, Final Round

Santa Clara
Soccer

How to Watch Santa Clara at California in NCAA Women's College Soccer

Club America
Soccer

How to Watch América vs. Tijuana

Fiorentina
Serie A

How to Watch AS Roma vs Fiorentina in Canada: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy