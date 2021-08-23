How to Watch West Ham vs Leicester

West Ham United and Leicester City both enter this match without a loss in their second game of the 2021-22 Premier League Table.

The city of London will see another great soccer match as West Ham United and Leicester City both look to continue their season undefeated in the second game of both of their 2021-22 seasons.

How to Watch:

Date: August 23, 2021

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

You can stream the game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

West Ham United got their first win in the Premier League's new season against Newcastle. After going back to back in goals and being tied in the 53rd minute, West Ham pulled ahead to a 4-2 victory on the back of two late goals from Tomas Soucek and Michail Antonio.

Leicester City's first win wasn't as eventful as West Ham. They won in a single-goal victory against the Wolverhampton Wanderers. That goal was scored by forward Jamie Vardy for his first score on the year.

Vardy was one of Leicester City's top scorers during their 2020-21 campaign. Leading scorer Kelechi Iheanacho will look to put his name in the goals category for the first time this season against West Ham.

On the other side of the pitch, Tomas Soucek had 10 goals in 38 appearances during the 2020-21 season. He had one in the first game and will look to add to that total against Leicester City.

West Ham United has a strong squad this season so I foresee them pulling out the win and keeping their season undefeated. However, with Leicester City already feeling that win, it could be anybody's match. Who stays undefeated?

Regional restrictions may apply.