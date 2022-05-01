Skip to main content

How to Watch West Ham United vs Arsenal: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

No. 7 West Ham takes on No. 4 Arsenal is a power matchup of Premier League teams today.

West Ham United is the No. 7 team in the Premier League with a 15-7-12 record this season. It is coming off of a loss to Chelsea is its last league game 1-0.

How to Watch West Ham United vs. Arsenal today:

Game Date: May 1, 2022

Game Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

TV: USA Network

Live stream West Ham United vs. Arsenal on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

West Ham needs all the wins it can secure as the season winds down. At No. 7, they aren't qualifying for any cups ore leagues next season.

The team ranks No. 6 in the league in goals scored with 52, No. 5 in assists with 41, and No. 8 in shots with 300 on the season.

The forward group for West Ham has been dominating. Michail Antonio has eight goals and seven assists, Jarrod Bowen has nine goals and eight assists, and Saïd Benrahma has six goals and six assists.

West Ham will take on one of the six teams above it in the rankings -- Arsenal. Arsenal is the No. 4 team with a 19-3-11 record. It has totaled 60 points which is eight more than West Ham this year.

Arsenal boasts a talented midfield with Bukayo Saka scoring 11 goals to lead the team with five assists and Emile Smith Rowe putting in 10 of his own with two assists. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
1
2022

West Ham United vs. Arsenal

TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
11:30
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
arsenal
Premier League

How to Watch West Ham United vs Arsenal

By Matthew Beighlejust now
