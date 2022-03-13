Skip to main content

How to Watch West Ham United vs Aston Villa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

West Ham United looks to push for a Europa League bid as it takes on Aston Villa on Sunday morning.

West Ham United is the No. 6 team in the Premier League with a record of 13-6-9 totaling 45 points and a positive goal differential of 11. The team is two points from No. 5 Manchester United and a Europa League birth.

It ranks No. 4 in the league in goals scored with 46 on the season and No. 3 in assists with 37 assists. It also ranks top-10 in shots at No. 8 and saves at No. 9.

How to Watch West Ham United vs Aston Villa Today:

Game Date: Mar. 13, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 a.m. ET

TV: USA Network

Live stream the West Ham United vs Aston Villa game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Aston Villa is the No. 11 ranked team in the league. It is 10-3-13 not having drawn a lot of games this season. It has 33 points which are also tied with Crystal Palace, Leicester City, and Brighton and Hove so a win here could separate Aston Villa from that pack.

Ollie Watkins leads the way from the forward position for Aston Villa with seven goals on 32 shots. He is followed closely by Danny Ings who has five goals and four assists on 18 shots.

West Ham is projected to win this game by a favored spread of -1 goal and money line of +105. Aston Villa's money line is +280 and the draw is +225. The projected Over/Under total goals scored is 2.5 goals.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

