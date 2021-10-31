How to Watch West Ham United vs. Aston Villa

The No. 4 team in the Premier League, West Ham United, takes on the No. 13 team, Aston Villa, in a Sunday morning Premier League showdown.

West Ham United is 3-0-2 in its last five matches. It lost to Manchester United 2-1 and then beat Leeds 2-1 in September. After that, the team lost to Brentford before beating Everton 1-0 and Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 on a game-winning goal from Michail Antonio.

How to Watch Aston Villa at West Ham United Today Online:

Game Date: Oct. 31st, 2021

Game Time: 11:00 a.m. ET

TV: Telemundo

You can live stream Aston Villa at West Ham United on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Aston Villa is 1-0-4 in its last five matches. The club beat Everton 3-0 and lost to Manchester United in September. That was before losing three straight Premier League games in October to Tottenham Hotspur, Wolverhampton and, most recently, Arsenal 3-1.

Aston Villa doesn't really have a main scorer, but Danny Ings leads the team in goals with three on the year. John McGinn is the only other player with more than one, and there are seven other players with one apiece.

West Ham United is led by Michail Antonio, who has six goals in eight appearances. Saïd Benrahma is the second-leading goal scorer on the team with three goals in nine appearances.

West Ham should win this game and extend its winning streak to three games in its effort to catch Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea which are 3-5 points ahead.

Regional restrictions may apply.