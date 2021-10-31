Skip to main content
    • October 31, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch West Ham United vs. Aston Villa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The No. 4 team in the Premier League, West Ham United, takes on the No. 13 team, Aston Villa, in a Sunday morning Premier League showdown.
    Author:

    West Ham United is 3-0-2 in its last five matches. It lost to Manchester United 2-1 and then beat Leeds 2-1 in September. After that, the team lost to Brentford before beating Everton 1-0 and Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 on a game-winning goal from Michail Antonio.

    How to Watch Aston Villa at West Ham United Today Online:

    Game Date: Oct. 31st, 2021

    Game Time: 11:00 a.m. ET

    TV: Telemundo

    You can live stream Aston Villa at West Ham United on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Aston Villa is 1-0-4 in its last five matches. The club beat Everton 3-0 and lost to Manchester United in September. That was before losing three straight Premier League games in October to Tottenham Hotspur, Wolverhampton and, most recently, Arsenal 3-1.

    Aston Villa doesn't really have a main scorer, but Danny Ings leads the team in goals with three on the year. John McGinn is the only other player with more than one, and there are seven other players with one apiece.

    West Ham United is led by Michail Antonio, who has six goals in eight appearances. Saïd Benrahma is the second-leading goal scorer on the team with three goals in nine appearances. 

    West Ham should win this game and extend its winning streak to three games in its effort to catch Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea which are 3-5 points ahead.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    31
    2021

    Aston Villa at West Ham United

    TV CHANNEL: Telemundo
    Time
    11:00
    AM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    West Ham
    Premier League

    How to Watch Aston Villa vs. West Ham United

    2 minutes ago
    Soccer Fans
    Premier League

    How to Watch West Ham United vs. Aston Villa

    2 minutes ago
    Oct 30, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony (50) dribbles on Detroit Pistons guard Cory Joseph (18) in the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Orlando Magic vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/1/2021

    29 minutes ago
    Oct 29, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) controls the ball as Denver Nuggets forward Will Barton (5) guards in the third quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Denver Nuggets vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/1/2021

    29 minutes ago
    Oct 28, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose (4) shoots the ball over Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Chicago Bulls vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/1/2021

    30 minutes ago
    Oct 30, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett (9) is defended by New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (6) in the second quarter at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Toronto Raptors vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/1/2021

    30 minutes ago
    Oct 28, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) looks up court as Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) looks on during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Washington Wizards vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/1/2021

    31 minutes ago
    Oct 28, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) shoots over Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson (13) during the second half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    San Antonio Spurs vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/1/2021

    32 minutes ago
    Oct 27, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) has words with Oklahoma City Thunder forward Darius Bazley (7) after scoring a basket during the second half at Paycom Center. Oklahoma City won 123-115. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Houston Rockets vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/31/2021

    32 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy