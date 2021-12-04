Skip to main content
    • December 4, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch West Ham United vs. Chelsea: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Romelu Lukaku could make his first Premier League start in almost two months as Chelsea travels to face West Ham.
    Author:

    West Ham’s hopes of ending a three-game winless stretch in the Premier League won’t be helped by a visit from leader Chelsea.

    Week 15 kicks off with a cross-London derby between two top-four teams with plenty to lose if they drop points at London Stadium, with Manchester City just a point off the Blues.

    How to Watch West Ham United vs. Chelsea Today:

    Match Date: Dec. 4, 2021

    Match Time: 7:30 a.m. ET

    TV: NBC Universo

    Live Stream West Ham United vs. Chelsea match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Thomas Tuchel was relieved to see his side come away with a 2-1 win in its trip to Watford on Wednesday when Hakim Ziyech smashed in a decider despite the Hornets threatening more.

    The manager conceded the west London was fortunate to leave Vicarage Road with maximum spoils, extending its unbeaten streak to 12 games in the process.

    Chelsea won 1-0 when it made the trip across the capital in April, but it hasn't defeated West Ham on its own turf in successive meetings since 2013-15.

    David Moyes has stared Chelsea down on 42 occasions as a manager to date—more than any other club in his career—but he’s won just six of those games and lost in 24.

    Defeats at Manchester City and Wolverhampton Wanderers have dented the club’s confidence, and the fourth place Hammers now lie seven points off Liverpool directly above.

    Romelu Lukaku has made two substitute appearances since returning from injury and could be deemed ready to make his first Premier League start since Oct. 16.

    Right-back Reece James was a surprise omission for the win at Watford, meaning César Azpilicueta may continue in the wider role.

    Trevoh Chalobah came off around the hour mark at Vicarage Road with a hamstring injury, but Tuchel won’t lose any quality in defense with Thiago Silva ready to step in.

    The visitors will also hope to restore Jorginho to the XI after he was an unused substitute at Watford, already suffering in midfield with N’Golo Kanté and Mateo Kovačić injured.

    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Chelsea
    Premier League

    How to Watch West Ham United vs. Chelsea

    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
