Skip to main content

How to Watch West Ham United vs. Everton: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

No. 17 Everton welcomes in No. 7 West Ham United to the pitch on Sunday morning.

West Ham, on the brink of a position for international club competition next season sitting No. 7 on the Premier League table, faces a struggling Everton side on Sunday in an important matchup.

How to Watch West Ham United vs. Everton today:

Game Date: April 3, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 a.m. ET

TV: USA Network

Live stream West Ham United vs. Everton on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

West Ham ranks No. 4 in the whole league in goals scored at 49 goals. It also ranks No. 2 in assists with 40 assists and No. 9 in shots with 267 shots totaled.

West Ham will be visiting Everton on the pitch in the match.

Everton's season has not been good, especially with regards to annual expectations. The team has just seven wins accompanied by four draws and a whopping 16 losses. 

Everton sits teetering on the edge of relegation territory at No. 17 in the standings.

It is just one spot out with 25 points, and if it is not careful, Watford, who has 22 points, will catch up and put Everton into the relegation zone.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
3
2022

West Ham United vs. Everton

TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
9:00
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

imago1008634149h
Premier League

How to Watch West Ham United vs. Everton

By Matthew Beighle2 minutes ago
south-carolina
SI Guide

South Carolina, UConn Square Off for National Title

By Josh Rosenblat2 minutes ago
imago1010789385h
Ligue 1

How to Watch FC Metz vs. AS Monaco in Canada

By Christine Brown2 minutes ago
imago1010804932h
Serie A

How to Watch Atalanta vs. Napoli in Canada

By Matthew Beighle12 minutes ago
imago1010793345h
Serie A

How to Watch Udinese vs. Cagliari in Canada

By Matthew Beighle12 minutes ago
Soccer

FC Porto vs. Santa Clara Azores: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff44 minutes ago
Soccer

Hatayspor Antakya vs. Adana Demirspor: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff44 minutes ago
Soccer

Club Santos Laguna vs. CF Pachuca: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff44 minutes ago
Soccer

Tigres UANL vs. Club Tijuana de Caliente: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff44 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy