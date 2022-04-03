No. 17 Everton welcomes in No. 7 West Ham United to the pitch on Sunday morning.

West Ham, on the brink of a position for international club competition next season sitting No. 7 on the Premier League table, faces a struggling Everton side on Sunday in an important matchup.

How to Watch West Ham United vs. Everton today:

Game Date: April 3, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 a.m. ET

TV: USA Network

Live stream West Ham United vs. Everton on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

West Ham ranks No. 4 in the whole league in goals scored at 49 goals. It also ranks No. 2 in assists with 40 assists and No. 9 in shots with 267 shots totaled.

West Ham will be visiting Everton on the pitch in the match.

Everton's season has not been good, especially with regards to annual expectations. The team has just seven wins accompanied by four draws and a whopping 16 losses.

Everton sits teetering on the edge of relegation territory at No. 17 in the standings.

It is just one spot out with 25 points, and if it is not careful, Watford, who has 22 points, will catch up and put Everton into the relegation zone.

Regional restrictions may apply.