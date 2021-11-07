Skip to main content
    • November 7, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch West Ham United vs. Liverpool: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    This showdown will feature two of the Premier League's best teams, as the No. 4 West Ham United takes on No. 3 Liverpool.
    Author:

    West Ham United has 20 points in the Premier League and ranks No. 4 in the table. They are 6-2-2 this season and 4-1-0 in their last five matches. They have beaten KRC Genk, Tottenham, Manchester City and Aston Villa. Most recently, they drew with KRC Genk 2-2.

    Liverpool is two points ahead of West Ham and sits at No. 3 in the league. Liverpool is 6-4-0 on the season -- two draws ahead of West Ham.  In their last five matches, Liverpool is 5-0-0. They have beaten Southampton, Manchester United, West Bromich, Burnley and Crystal Palace.

    How to Watch West Ham United vs. Liverpool Today:

    Match Date: Nov. 7, 2021

    Match Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

    TV: NBCSN

    Live stream West Ham United vs. Liverpool on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    West Ham is led in goals by Michail Antonio, who has six goals in 13 shots on goal. Said Benrahma and Pablo Fornals both have notched three goals apiece in under 10 shots on goal. 

    Liverpool is led in goals by international superstar Mohamed Salah, who has 10 goals and six assists. Sadio Mane has six goals and Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino have four goals as well. Liverpool ranks No. 1 in the league in goals scored, assists and shots on goal.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    7
    2021

    West Ham United vs. Liverpool

    TV CHANNEL: NBCSN
    Time
    11:00
    AM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Liverpool
    Premier League

    How to Watch West Ham United vs. Liverpool

    1 minute ago
    nascar-championship
    SI Guide

    Four Drivers Compete for NASCAR Cup Series Championship

    31 minutes ago
    Nov 4, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) attempts to shoot the ball over Boston Celtics guard Romeo Langford (9) during the second half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Miami Heat vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/8/2021

    57 minutes ago
    Oct 30, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham (4) is defended by New York Knicks guard Kemba Walker (8) in the second quarter at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    New Orleans Pelicans vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/8/2021

    57 minutes ago
    Nov 5, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Nicolas Batum (33) dunks the ball as Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) defends during the third quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/8/2021

    58 minutes ago
    Nov 6, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Houston Rockets center Christian Wood (35) controls the ball as Denver Nuggets forward Will Barton (5) defends in the third quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Houston Rockets vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/7/2021

    59 minutes ago
    Nov 4, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Carmelo Anthony (7) guards Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) in the second half at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    San Antonio Spurs vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/7/2021

    1 hour ago
    Nov 5, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Jordan Nwora (13) drives for the basket between New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose (4) and guard RJ Barrett (9) in the third quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/7/2021

    1 hour ago
    Oct 31, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Grayson Allen (7) drives for the basket around Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) during the second quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Milwaukee Bucks vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/7/2021

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy