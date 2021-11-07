This showdown will feature two of the Premier League's best teams, as the No. 4 West Ham United takes on No. 3 Liverpool.

West Ham United has 20 points in the Premier League and ranks No. 4 in the table. They are 6-2-2 this season and 4-1-0 in their last five matches. They have beaten KRC Genk, Tottenham, Manchester City and Aston Villa. Most recently, they drew with KRC Genk 2-2.

Liverpool is two points ahead of West Ham and sits at No. 3 in the league. Liverpool is 6-4-0 on the season -- two draws ahead of West Ham. In their last five matches, Liverpool is 5-0-0. They have beaten Southampton, Manchester United, West Bromich, Burnley and Crystal Palace.

How to Watch West Ham United vs. Liverpool Today:

Match Date: Nov. 7, 2021

Match Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

West Ham is led in goals by Michail Antonio, who has six goals in 13 shots on goal. Said Benrahma and Pablo Fornals both have notched three goals apiece in under 10 shots on goal.

Liverpool is led in goals by international superstar Mohamed Salah, who has 10 goals and six assists. Sadio Mane has six goals and Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino have four goals as well. Liverpool ranks No. 1 in the league in goals scored, assists and shots on goal.

