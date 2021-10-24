West Ham hosts Tottenham on Sunday with a chance to jump ahead of the Hotspur in the Premier League standings.

Tottenham makes the short trip across London to face West Ham on Sunday. The Spurs sit fifth in the Premier League standings, but West Ham could leapfrog them with a home win.

How to Watch West Ham United vs. Tottenham Hotspur:

Match Date: Oct. 24, 2021

Match Time: 9 a.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

Eight months have passed since Tottenham fell 2–1 in its most recent visit to London Stadium. The match marked the first time in four years West Ham had managed to beat their crosstown rivals at home.

The Spurs enter Sunday's match under significant pressure after losing 1–0 against SBV Vitesse in the Europa League on Thursday. In their last Premier League match, though, the Spurs came from behind to beat Newcastle United 3–2 last Sunday.

West Ham also won away from home in their last league outing, a 1–0 win at Everton.

Only one point separates West Ham and Tottenham entering Week 9.

The Hammers only two losses so far this season have each come at home against Manchester United and Brentford, but they have momentum on their side after ending an eight-match winless run against the Spurs earlier this year.