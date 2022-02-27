West Ham and Wolverhampton, two of the Premier League's best teams, will face off on the pitch on Sunday morning.

West Ham United is the No. 4 team in the Premier League. It is one spot out of the Champions League bid that the top four teams in the league get. It is 12-6-8 with 42 points on the season thus far.

That puts it three points behind Arsenal for the No. 5 spot for the Europa Cup bid and five points behind Manchester United for the No. 4 spot and the last spot in the Champions League.

How to Watch West Ham United vs Wolverhampton Today:

Game Date: Feb. 27, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: Telemundo

Live stream the West Ham United vs Wolverhampton game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Wolverhampton's season has taken a very similar path. It is the No. 8 team in the league with a 12-4-9 record and 40 points, which is just two behind West Ham to be in the same position that it is in.

Only Tottenham, who is tied with West Ham at 42 points, stands between the two.

The win here is more important for Wolverhampton as it would edge them closer to the same goal that West Ham has, a Europa or Champions League birth.

West Ham is projected to win this game with a favored spread of -1 goal and a money line of +105. Wolverhampton's money line is +280 and the draw is +220. The total projected goals scored is Over/Under 2.5 goals.

Regional restrictions may apply.