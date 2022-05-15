Skip to main content

How to Watch West Ham United vs. Manchester City: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

League-leading Manchester City will take on a West Ham team in need of a win on Sunday.

West Ham United is the No. 7 team in the Premier League right now and the first team on the outside of qualifying for anything.

The No. 6 ranked Manchester United, who has 58 points, is qualifying for the Conference League currently.

For West Ham, who has 55 points, to move up to qualifying, it is going to have to win both remaining games and have United lose both remaining games. While highly unlikely, it is possible.

Unfortunately for the club, it is going to be tasked with taking down the No. 1 ranked Manchester City today.

Manchester City has 89 points through 36 games which is more than any other team in the league. It also has a higher goal differential than any other team in the league at plus-72.

Manchester also leads the league in goals scored and is No. 2 in assists and shots this season. The club dominated Wolverhampton in its last game 5-1. Kevin De Bruyne scored four times in the win. 

