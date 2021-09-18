September 18, 2021
How to Watch Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Brentford: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Wolverhampton scored its first goal and first win of the Premier League in its last match. Can the Wanderers continue their upward trend at home Saturday against Brentford?
The Wolverhampton Wanderers recorded their first points and first goals of the Premier League season in their most recent match, a 2-0 win against Watford. They will look to keep up the momentum Saturday when they host Brentford.

Wolverhampton was the last club among those in England’s top four divisions to score a goal this season.

How to Watch Wolves vs. Brentford:

Match Date: Sept. 18, 2021

Match Time: 7:30 a.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

You can live stream the match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Wanderers started their season with three straight losses before breaking through against Watford. Watford’s Francisco Sierralta scored an own goal, and then Wolverhampton substitute Hwang Hee-chan added the second in his club debut.

The Wanderers are undefeated in their last four meetings with Brentford. The teams last met in January 2018, when Wolverhampton was en route to winning that season’s Championship title. Both clubs have evolved since those days in the second tier of English football.

Newcomer Brentford joined Wolverhampton in the Premier League this season and notched a 2-0 win over Arsenal on the opening day of the season. The club then drew two straight matches before losing 1-0 at Brighton & Hove Albion.

Brentford’s Ivan Toney opened his Premier League account in a 1-1 draw with Aston Villa prior to the international break and will look to rediscover his scoring touch in the midlands. Christian Norgaard, Sergi Canós and Ethan Pinnock have also been among Brentford’s top assets thus far.

A first home victory of the season could be enough to lift Wolverhampton into the top 10 in the league, while a defeat for either side could slide that club into the bottom half of the standings.

